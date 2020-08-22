New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 100.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Globe Life by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $80.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.71. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,869,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.