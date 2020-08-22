ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,164,000 after buying an additional 387,554 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,087,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,983,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,598,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,289,000 after buying an additional 59,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after buying an additional 165,437 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $324.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $328.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

