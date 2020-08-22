Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Price Target at $33.17

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

