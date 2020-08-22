Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 224.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 133.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 2,268.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.