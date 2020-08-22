Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director Buys 9,580 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 58,887 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $14,789,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

