Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases 356 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,098.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,451.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,651.62 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.