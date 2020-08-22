Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BofA Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,651.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,098.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,451.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

