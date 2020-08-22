Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,098.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,451.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,651.62 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

