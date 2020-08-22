Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124,806 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 571,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,793 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 3,097.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 325,258 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 798.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,869 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $116,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $968,627. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.61.

NYSE:EAT opened at $38.49 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.