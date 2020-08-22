First Interstate Bank Sells 112 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,651.62 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,098.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,451.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.