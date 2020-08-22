ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,459 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 231,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Diodes by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Diodes by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $80,578.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Soong sold 101,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $5,216,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,453,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,665,029 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.