Capital Planning Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.5% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,651.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,098.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,451.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

