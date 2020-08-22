Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,651.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,098.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,451.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rowe boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

