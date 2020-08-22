Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $64.00

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. Cree has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 50.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Director Buys 9,580 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Director Buys 9,580 Shares of Stock
Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases 356 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases 356 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Holdings Cut by Lesa Sroufe & Co
Amazon.com, Inc. Holdings Cut by Lesa Sroufe & Co
Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Brinker International, Inc. Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.
Brinker International, Inc. Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.
First Interstate Bank Sells 112 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
First Interstate Bank Sells 112 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report