Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $64.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. Cree has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 50.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

