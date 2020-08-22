Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,651.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,098.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,451.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Featured Story: What is a resistance level?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.