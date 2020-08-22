Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,651.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,098.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,451.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

