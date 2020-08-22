Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.80.

Shares of JLL opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.86. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

