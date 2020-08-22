Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Assurant stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

