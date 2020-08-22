Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 66 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,651.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,098.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,451.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. China International Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.