Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,651.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,098.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,451.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

