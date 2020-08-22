Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $3,623,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $153.46 on Friday. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.44.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Steris’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

