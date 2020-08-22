Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,098.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2,451.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,651.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

