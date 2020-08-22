Sitrin Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,651.62 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,098.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,451.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Director Buys 9,580 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Director Buys 9,580 Shares of Stock
Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases 356 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases 356 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Holdings Cut by Lesa Sroufe & Co
Amazon.com, Inc. Holdings Cut by Lesa Sroufe & Co
Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Brinker International, Inc. Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.
Brinker International, Inc. Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.
First Interstate Bank Sells 112 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
First Interstate Bank Sells 112 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report