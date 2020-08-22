Sitrin Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,651.62 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,098.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,451.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

