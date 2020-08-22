Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 124.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,651.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,098.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,451.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

