Errol G. Samuelson Sells 29,811 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 29,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,511,874.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,557.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Z opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Zillow Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

