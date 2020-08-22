Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.70.

EL opened at $207.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.89. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 307,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $442,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

