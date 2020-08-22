Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $223.00 at Deutsche Bank

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $227.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.70.

EL stock opened at $207.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

