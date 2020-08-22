First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 419.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

