ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $339,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $626,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $1,489,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33.

