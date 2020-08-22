Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,129,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.00, for a total value of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,415 shares in the company, valued at $66,825,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.23, for a total value of $60,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,395,946.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,283 shares of company stock worth $52,173,606. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $605.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $626.31 and its 200 day moving average is $542.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.