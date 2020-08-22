Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Ford Motor by 39.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 43.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of F stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

