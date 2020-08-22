Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,124 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,655 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

