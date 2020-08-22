Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,703 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,068,000 after buying an additional 402,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,851,000 after buying an additional 258,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,232,000 after acquiring an additional 289,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after acquiring an additional 883,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.