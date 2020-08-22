PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Stake Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PVH by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 145.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays lowered their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PVH from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

NYSE PVH opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

