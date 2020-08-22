New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $181,000 Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in GAP were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 4.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of GAP by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GAP by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of GAP by 190.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GPS opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

