Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 22,890 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 230,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Knight Equity boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $46.80 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $119,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,435 shares of company stock valued at $13,719,927 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.