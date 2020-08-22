Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 125,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.