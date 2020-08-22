Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Sells $150,703.40 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 84.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,289 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,089,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,840,000 after purchasing an additional 208,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.