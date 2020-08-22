Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Sells $150,703.40 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ MXIM opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,289 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,089,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,840,000 after purchasing an additional 208,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.
MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
