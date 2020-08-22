Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after buying an additional 3,047,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after buying an additional 187,218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 34.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,177,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after buying an additional 250,420 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

