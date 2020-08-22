New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,100 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,651,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,446,000 after acquiring an additional 571,306 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,685 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,060,000 after acquiring an additional 233,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,464,000 after acquiring an additional 634,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Cfra cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Shares of DXC opened at $18.68 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

