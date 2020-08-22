New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of FOX opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,974.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 229,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,965.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 380,078 shares of company stock worth $10,169,880 over the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

