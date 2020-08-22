Brokerages Set Total SA (NYSE:TOT) PT at $51.00

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of Total stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. Total has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

