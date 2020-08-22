Brokerages Set Total SA (NYSE:TOT) PT at $51.00

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th.
Shares of Total stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. Total has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 0.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Total Company Profile
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
