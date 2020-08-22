New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LEG. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of LEG opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

