Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 667.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth $850,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rollins by 74.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Rollins by 39.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 85,157 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE ROL opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

