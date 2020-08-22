New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $472,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,858 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,368,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,953,000 after purchasing an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,059 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,994,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,126 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COG. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CSFB cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.