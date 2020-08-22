New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 198,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,496.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 108,515 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

HII stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

