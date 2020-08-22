Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $42,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 668.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,082,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 214.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 623,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

