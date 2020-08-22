New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Westrock were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Westrock by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Westrock by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Westrock by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Westrock by 0.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Westrock by 0.9% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

