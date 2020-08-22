Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Webster Financial worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

