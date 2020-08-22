Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aaron’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after acquiring an additional 71,844 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,296,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 195,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 692.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 851,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 881,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aaron’s stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

