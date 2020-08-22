Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Timken worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Timken by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $189,509.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,860.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,067 shares of company stock worth $6,336,543. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.